Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday face one of their toughest remaining tests this season, travelling to an RB Leipzig side stung by a last-up defeat.

Looking to shore up their spot in the top four from a chasing Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig lost 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, their first home loss in the league this season.

Leipzig manager Marco Rose said Thursday “the defeat against Frankfurt really bothered us” and called on his troops to respond against the league leaders.

The Red Bull Arena has become a fortress in recent seasons for the two-time German Cup winners.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all tasted defeat in Saxony, while Bayern Munich have not won there in the league since 2021.

Four points behind with a game in hand, Harry Kane’s Bayern are hovering dangerously close to a Leverkusen side hoping to break through for a first ever league title.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...