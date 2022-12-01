Belgium are not in “crisis mode” ahead of their crucial World Cup match against Croatia despite rumours of infighting and division in the squad, full-back Timothy Castagne said on Wednesday.

The world’s second-ranked side have to win at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday to be sure of reaching the last 16 after a surprising 2-0 loss to Morocco.

Belgium have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments but have struggled in Qatar, labouring to a 1-0 win over Canada in their opener.

