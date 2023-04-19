A four-session course entitled ‘The meaning and power of art’ will be held in May at the Birkikara Oratory of the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP). It is aimed at introducing participants to the foundational themes of art while offering tools of understanding and appreciating works of art.

The MSSP believes art is an inescapably human experience, both in its creative process and in its perception by the viewer. The MSSP community at the oratory is seeking to delve into this subject as part of its vision of providing spaces of formation and engagement with society.

The four sessions of the course will discuss various topics, including: What is art and why does humanity engage in this activity? How do we appreciate a work of art while looking at the formal and thematic elements? What does it entail to create a work of art? And finally, how does art reflect the cultural context into which it is created?

At one of the four sessions, Vince Briffa will share an artist’s perspective of the creative process behind a work of art. Briffa is a multimedia artist, curator and researcher. His cross-disciplinary and transmediatic work consists of gallery and site-specific artwork, sculptural objects, video and installations.

He is a professor of art at the University of Malta, a fellow of the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, New York, and an international associate at the Contemporary Fine Arts Lab at Cyprus University of Technology, and at the Scuola di Cinema, Accademia di Belle Arti, Catania, Sicily.

He was awarded the ‘Omaggio all’Arte ed all’Innovazione a Venezia 2019’ prize at the 2019 Venice Art Biennale.

Briffa’s work has been exhibited in numerous prestigious venues, including the Malta Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale in 1999 and 2019.

The four sessions of the course will be held on May 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 7.15 to 9pm. Participants will be asked for a €20 donation to support the oratory’s mission and activities.

For more information and bookings, e-mail oratory@mssp.mt or visit the Facebook page below.

WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ORATORJUMSSP/