Malta, through its endeavour for excellence, has come up with SIntegraM – an EU project financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the Planning Authority.

The spaces we live in, the maps we try to understand to reach a destination, the three-dimensional worlds our children are adept to and the complex datasets that academics and policy experts delve into needed to be integrated, translated and transformed into a structure that could express itself through simple, readable information.

Data has been transformed into a model that is now understood by many and is readily available on people’s mobile phones, tablets or laptops: the map.

Moving away from the cumbersome physical large maps towards immersive scrollable data was the project’s original aim. The project has revolutionised data as we know it – from 2D, it is converting Malta to 3D, virtual reality, augmented reality and now mixed reality.

Malta, through the PA and with over 40 entities, embarked on an embryonic idea (which initiated in 1995), through the 2007-2013 ERDF programme, and now through the current programming period 2014-2020. SIntegraM is also conceptualising for the 2021-2027 foresight programme. This long process was envisaged to acquire data from different entities and finally deliver them to the public in easily readable forms.

A project, 22 (from 1995) years in the making, is no easy endeavour. Drivers such as the University, the Planning Authority, various ministries and permanent secretariats, have rendered positive results.

From paper-based data to digital forms, the project was transformed into meaningful information that in turn created knowledge and evidenced-based policymaking. The far-reaching concept has made inroads into how we view social change and enhance the well-being of societies. SIntegraM has integrated data, experts, policymakers and decision-takers by giving society a wide range of software, technologies and a process that renders power for shared information to the public and experts alike. All this through a humble map.

SIntegraM has given Malta the most advanced data scanning technologies, data portals and readily available information that is set to serve society for the next decade.

The collaboration of entities will help to enhance the social well-being as the network created and the training rendered has placed SIntegraM as a forerunner to future research and policymaking.