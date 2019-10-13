The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2019 was awarded to cosmologist James Peebles and jointly to astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz. The former received the prize for his theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology, while the latter received their share of the prize for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

James Peebles’ theoretical framework has been in the pipeline since the 1960s and has helped in providing the basis for our modern day understanding of the universe. The Big Bang theory aims to describe the evolution of the universe from around 14 billion years ago, when the universe was still extremely hot, dense and opaque. A few hundred thousand years later, the universe became transparent and the first light rays could travel in space. This radiation can still be observed today, something which Peebles, together with his team, had correctly predicted as background radiation pervading the universe. This radiation is today known as the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation.

Most of Peebles’ work has since then focused on identifying the evolution and growth of structures, such as galaxies, from small fluctuations measured in the CMB, as well as understanding the nature of the universe itself from the clues embedded in this background radiation. His work has successfully linked subtle temperature fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background radiation to the large scale structure of the universe. Peebles was in fact one of the first to simulate cosmic structure formation in the 1970s, laying the groundwork for an entire field of research. Additionally, Peebles assisted in ushering in the idea of the presence of mysterious forms of matter that dominate normal matter that we can observe. Indeed, all the planets, stars, nebulae and galaxies that we can observe with any kind of telescope only amount to 5 per cent of all the matter that comprises the universe, with the remaining 95 per cent being dark matter and dark energy – both of which are still to be fully understood and confirmed but whose existence has been backed by observational evidence.

Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, on the other hand, share their half of the prize for their discovery of the first exoplanet orbiting a Sun-like star. Their discovery of a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting around the star 51 Pegasi in just a few days has started a revolution in astronomy. Since their observations in 1995, over 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered, forever changing our understanding of the universe and our place within it. Theories regarding planet formation have been revolutionized as a result, and numerous projects, both ongoing and planned, aim to answer the ultimate question – ‘Are we alone? Is there life out there?’

Mr Josef Borg is currently a PhD student within the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta, and also the President of the Astronomical Society of Malta.

Did you know?

• Contrary to popular belief, the Big Bang was not an explosion. Indeed, the Big Bang was in fact the beginning of an expansion of space, not an explosion. The universe is still expanding to this day, and observations have shown that the rate of this expansion is increasing, not decreasing.

• The Milky Way contains six times the amount of dark matter as normal matter. Observations since the time of astronomer Vera Rubin have shown that stars tend to move faster than expected farther out from the galaxy’s centre. In order to explain their velocity, more mass needs to be added to the observed mass in galaxies – so much mass that the Milky Way should in fact be seven times heavier than it actually is with normal matter alone – six parts dark matter for every part normal matter.

• Exoplanets can also be measured by amateur astronomers. With the appropriate equipment, an exoplanet’s transit in front of its parent star can be measured using small telescopes owned by amateur astronomers. Indeed, several amateur astronomers have helped in refining measurements of exoplanets discovered by professional astronomers using larger observatories.

