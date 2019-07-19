Divers will be collecting rubbish from the Marsascala seabed and children will be taught how to fish as part of two charity events planned to raise funds for Puttinu Cares.

The underwater clean-up and charity fishing event for children are being organised by Kingfisher Sport Fishing Association, a non-profit organisation that organises shore fishing competitions.

Puttinu Cares is a national organisation that supports children and adults suffering from cancer.

“Spend some quality time with your children / nephews / nieces whilst helping children in need,” Kingfisher Sport Fishing said in a Facebook post.

The events, which will take place on August 4 between 2pm and 8pm along the Marsascala Promenade, are open to anyone who is willing to help clean up the area and learn more about the Maltese environment.

Divers from Divemed, NGO Żibel, Raniero Adventures and Malta Tourism Authority will be coming together to collect rubbish from the seabed in Marsascala.

Volunteers will be separating the material collection on the shore for it to be recycled or disposed of properly.

After the underwater cleanup, a charity fishing event will be held, and all donations collected during this event will go to Puttinu Cares. Children will be invited to go fishing, with members from the club on hand to help any beginners.

The guides on site will also teach the children and their parents the Club's motto: "Catch & Release", where all the fish caught will be released back into the sea after the activity.