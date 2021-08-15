The Melita Foundation has been operating for just over a year, amid the challenges brought about by the global pandemic. Nonetheless, throughout this period, it has overseen a flurry of activity in Malta’s voluntary organisations and has been able to support 45 new projects across four pillars: digital skills, creativity, heritage and the environment.

The leaders within the Melita Foundation have been asked how the foundation was set up, the rationale behind it and the projects it supports.

Chair Tanya Sammut-Bonnici said the foundation was set up in February 2020 with initial funding of €500,000 from Apax Partners, shareholders of Melita Ltd until May 2019. Since then, the foundation has been continually supported by Melita and its current shareholders, EQT Partners. All administrative expenses and additional human resources are provided by Melita. This ensures that all funds and resources go to the beneficiaries in voluntary organisations.

The Melita Foundation’s primary focus is to provide support for the development of digital skills and creativity among young people in Malta, while also being heavily involved in supporting the conservation of Malta’s heritage and environment. The foundation wants to help people acquire the skills they need to lead successful and fulfilling lives and, at the same time, understand that skills need to be supplemented by a sustainable and culturally enriching environment for a brighter future.

Environmental projects run by BirdLife Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Heritage Parks Federation and the Saġġar Project will be receiving over €50,000 in support from the Melita Foundation.

Vice chair Simon Montanaro, Melita’s chief technical officer, spoke about the projects the foundation has supported. In the past year, more than €400,000 has been allocated to 45 projects across all areas of focus.

Regarding digital skills, the Melita Foundation has supported events such as Code.Sprint, an annual national coding competition organised by the Science Centre within the Directorate for Learning & Assessment Programme, which gives students from primary age all the way up to higher education the chance to put their skills to the test.

The foundation accepts applications from organisations and individuals

The foundation also helped schools purchase the educational equipment needed to teach digital skills and collaborated with the eSkills Malta Foundation to bring important Amazon Web Services courses to Malta.

In the heritage sector, the Melita Foundation has supported the restoration of the historic painting of the Great Siege at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. As regards the environment, the foundation provided funding for projects with BirdLife Malta, the Heritage Parks Federation and Majjistral Park. These are just a very few examples of the type of projects the Melita Foundation has been supporting and anyone who wants to know more can find information on all current projects on the organisation’s website.

The Melita Foundation is supporting training programmes coordinated by Opening Doors which provides learners with music and artistic sessions, performance opportunities and a bigger platform for visibility and collaboration with other artists.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita, explained the process of applying for funding. The foundation accepts applications for support from organisations and individuals with projects aligned with the four pillars of digital skills, creativity, environment and heritage. Applications are received online on an ongoing basis via the website.

In addition to providing background information, applicants are asked to provide a description of the project they would like support for and details of who would benefit from it, as well as how and when they would benefit. Applicants must provide information on the amount of funding required and how any money provided will be spent.

The Melita Foundation meets regularly to review the applications received and, assuming no further information or clarifications are needed, takes the necessary decisions on which projects to support. This process is ongoing, so applications can be received at any time.

The first year of the Melita Foundation has certainly been a rewarding one for its coordinators; being able to provide support for worthy projects in such a short time has been extremely motivating.

Looking ahead, the foundation’s leaders are determined to continue ensuring funds are allocated to innovative and worthy causes to make a difference to our community today and in the future.

The Melita Foundation and similar foundations on the Maltese and international scene serve as an example to commercial organisations seeking to align with ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles and to make a positive contribution to the communities in which they operate.

Foundations of this nature, which are created with clear objectives and which reflect the values of their founders and, at the same time, have the resources and independence needed to make decisions on beneficiaries, are able to create a platform through which real change can take place

Besides Sammut-Bonnici, Montanaro and Muscat, the foundation also includes executives Gertrude Borg Micallef, Amanda Holmes and Maria Mallia. Charlene Ciantar coordinates the foundation’s functions across all projects.

More information on how to apply for funding is available at www.melitafoundation.org.