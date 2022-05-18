Claudio Mallia, 40, unemployed of Valletta, was accused of aggravated possession of drugs and theft on Wednesday after police reported finding 60 sachets of heroin and cocaine in his car.

A police patrol had stopped the vehicle in Valletta Road, Qormi, on suspicion that it was being driven without a licence. Their suspicions were confirmed.

Prosecutors said during the arraignment said the drugs found in Mallia's car were not for personal consumption and could have served 60 customers. €1,200 in cash was found in the vehicle.

They added that Mallia had also been linked to various service station thefts in Qormi and Luqa, and he also targeted a Qormi shop more than once.

Mallia was also accused of causing wilful damage to third-party property and recidivism. He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution, who argued that this was not a first-time offender and he used to steal to finance his acute drug problem, spending around €300 daily on drugs. He was also an unruly character and there were fears of tampering with evidence.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb rebutted that the accused had cooperated fully with investigators and needed help and freedom so he could cure himself. Very frail point in life.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia denied bail in view of the nature of the charges, the criminal record of the accused and the fact that proceedings were in an early stage and civilians still have to testify. Furthermore, there was no assurance that he would abide by bail conditions.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.