An unemployed man, who in 10 years played €500,000 in cash at various casinos all over the island, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to money laundering charges.

Patrick Gatt, 46, from Birkirkara, denied various charges related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Police inspector Keith Vella told Magistrate Rachel Montebello that the police began investigating the case last year when it received confidential information about a man who was gambling substantial amounts of cash. He said the man was playing the cash in various casinos across the island.

The inspector said that over a span of 10 years, the man had gambled more than €500,000 in cash, the bulk of which over the last five years.

He said that during police investigations it transpired that Gatt was unemployed and only had one bank account with Bank of Valletta. This account, where the man's social security payments were being deposited, saw €20,000 in deposits and €19,000 in withdrawals over the last five years.

Gatt did not reply to any questions asked by the court, opting to remain silent throughout except to enter a not guilty plea.

He did not make a request for bail and was, therefore, remanded in custody.

Magistrate Montebello upheld a request by the prosecution for the freezing of the man's assets.

Police inspectors Pauline Bonello and Danilo Francalanza prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Charmaine Cherret were defence counsel.