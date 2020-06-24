Registered unemployment in May more than doubled over the same month in 2019, although it was still relatively low.

Official figures issued on Wednesday showed that the number of persons registering for work stood at 4,409, up by 2,740 when compared to May 2019. Unemployment in April had been 3,979 (from 1,748 in April 2019).

Unemployment increased across all age groups as many companies were shut because of COVID-19.

The largest increase was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks. On the other hand, those who had been registering

for work for more than one year, decreased when compared to the same month in 2019.

The largest share of people on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.4 per cent and 33.1 per cent respectively.