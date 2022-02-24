There were 1,117 people registering for employment in January, 1,558 fewer than in the same month in 2021.

The National Statistics Office said that data provided by Jobsplus showed that registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. A drop was also recorded among those registering for work for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by two persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 253. Males accounted for 74.3% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 19.9% and 39% respectively.