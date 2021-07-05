Unemployment dropped sharply in May compared to the same month last year, official figures issued on Monday showed.

The number of persons registering for work stood at 2,001, decreasing

by 2,408 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020 - a drop of more than 54 per cent.

The National Statistics Office said that according to data by Jobsplus for May, there was a year-on-year decrease of 2,193 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 215 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Unemployment decreased across all age groups.

The NSO said a considerable decrease was noted in those registering for work for less than 21 weeks compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those persons registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those registering for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by three when compared to the previous year, reaching 260 persons.