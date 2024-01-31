The number of registered unemployed persons dropped below 1,000 in December, data issued by the statistics office shows.

The lowest number of people registering for work in recent years was 875, last June.

The NSO said that the number of persons registering for work stood at 955 last December having decreased by 91 persons when compared to December 2022.

Unemployment decreased across all age groups. Men accounted for 67.2 per cent of total registrants.

Unemployment has stayed low. Graphic: NSO

A year-on-year decrease of 42 was recorded among those registering for work for under 21 weeks and among those on the unemployment register for 21 to 52 weeks. There was also a minimal decrease (-7) in the number of persons registering for work for over one year.

In December 2023, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by one to 229 persons.

The largest shares of persons on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers.