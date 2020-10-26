There were 3,385 people registered as unemployed in September, an increase of 1,717 compared to the same month in 2019, official figures issued on Monday show.

Although the number of unemployed people rose when compared to 2019, there was a decrease of 287 when compared to the previous month, August 2020.

Unemployment increased across all age groups. Those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering between 21 and 52 weeks, increased when compared to September 2019 levels. The largest increase was recorded among

persons who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks.

On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased when compared to the same month in 2019.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 22 when compared to the previous year, reaching 249.

The largest share of unemployed sought occupations as clerical support workers.