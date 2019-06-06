The number of people registering for work in June dropped to 1,616, a drop of 9.1 per cent compared to June 2018.

The National Statistics Office, quoting data by Jobsplus, said registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, with the exception of those aged less than 20 years and those aged between 25 and 29.

The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering

for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 68 when compared to the previous year, reaching 214.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.8 per cent and 39.3 per cent respectively.