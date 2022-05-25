The number of people seeking a job dropped to a low of 963 in April as unemployment was cut by 1,285 in a year, official figures issued on Wednesday show.

The figures confirmed concerns by employer organisations of worker shortages and upward pressure on salaries.

Unemployment fell across all age groups for both men and women, the latest data shows.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those whose registration duration was between 21 and 52 weeks decreased when compared to the same month in 2021. A drop was also recorded among those persons who were registering for work for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 12 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 247 persons.

Men accounted for 74.1 per cent of the total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 21.9 per cent and 43.8 per cent respectively.