At 3.4% (9,693 people), registered unemployment in December was at par with November and 0.9 percentage points lower than in the same month a year earlier, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

The NSO said that the rate for males was 3.7%, that for females 3%.

The youth unemployment rate (15 to 24 years) was 8.7%, while that for those aged between 25 and 74 years 2.8%.

NSO data showed that there were 9,693 people seeking work in December, with the majority being men aged 25 to 74.

