The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate in July was 3.4%, the National Statistics Office said.

It said that according to figures from the Labour Force Survey and Jobsplus, this was at par with the previous month and down from 3.8% in July 2018.

The seasonally adjusted rate for males was 3.3%, up by 0.1% from the previous month, that for females 3.6%, down by 0.1% from the previous month.