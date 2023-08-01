Unemployment in June stood at 875, down by 79 from May, the National Statistics office said.

It said that data by Jobsplus for June 2023 showed decreases in the registered unemployment levels were recorded in the majority of the age groups; excluding the under 20s.

A year-on-year decrease of 41 persons and 37 persons was recorded among those registering for work for under 21 weeks and for over one year respectively. There was also a minimal decrease (-1) in the number of persons registering for work for 21 to 52 weeks.

In June 2023, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 23 when compared to the previous year, reaching 208 persons. Men accounted for 77.4 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 23.8 per cent and 39.0 per cent respectively.