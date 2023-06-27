The monthly unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in May 2023 (8.322 people), according to the National Statistics Office. This was 0.1 percentage points lower than in April.

The NSO said that in May, the number of unemployed people was 8,322.

Men and the 25 to 74 age group were the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,150, whereas the number of unemployed individuals aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,173.