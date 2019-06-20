The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate in June 2019 was 3.4 per cent, down from 3.9 per cent a year earlier.

There were 8,556 unemployed persons, according to the National Statistics Office, which correlated Labour Force Survey records with JobsPlus ones for this release.

The majority of unemployed were males, and the over-25 age group.

During the month under review, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 9.3 per cent while the rate for the 25 to 74 age group stood at 2.6 per cent.