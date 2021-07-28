The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for June stood at 3.6%, at par with the previous month, the National Statistics Office said.

It said the number of unemployed persons was 9,840, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 1,982, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 7,857.

In June, the unemployment rate for males was 3.7%, up by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The rate for females stood at 3.4%, dropping by 0.1 percentage points from the May estimates.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years was 7.7%, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.1%.