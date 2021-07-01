The seasonally-adjusted monthly unemployment rate for May stood at 3.7%, at par with the previous month and down 0.8 percentage points from the same month in 2020, the National Statistics Office said.

The NSO said the number of unemployed stood at 10,105, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment.

The seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 1,944, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 8,162.

In May 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 3.7%, down by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The rate for females stood at 3.6%, also dropping by 0.1 percentage points from April 2021 estimates.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years was 7.4%, while that for those between 25 and 74 stood at 3.3%.