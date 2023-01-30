Unemployment in December stood at 3.2 per cent, at par with the previous month, the National Statistics Office said on Monday.

The number of unemployed persons was 9,663.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,686 (9.1 per cent) whereas the unemployed aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,977 (2.6 per cent).

The unemployment rate for men stood at 3.3 per cent, at par with November 2022. The rate for women was 3.2 per cent, increasing by 0.2 percentage points when compared with November.