Unemployment in October when compared to the previous month remained stable at 2.5%, the National Statistics Office said.

It said in a statement this was also 0.3 percentage points lower than the rate registered in the same month in 2022.

The number of unemployed reached 7,613 in October.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,007, whereas the number of unemployed individuals aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 5,606.

For October, the unemployment rate for men stood at 2.4%, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points when compared with the previous month. Meanwhile, the rate for women stood at 2.6%, at par with September.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 years increased to 7%, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 2%, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points from September.