The number of unemployed people dropped slightly in March, when compared to the previous month, however, the figure still remained higher than that of last year.

According to national data, the unemployment rate last month stood at 4.1 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points from February. In March of 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent

Last month, the unemployment rate for those aged between 15 and 24 stood at 10 per cent, while 3.5 per cent of those aged between 25 and 74 registered as unemployed, the National Statistics Office said on Friday.

According to seasonally adjusted figures, the number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,807 in March, while there were 8,582 unemployed adults.