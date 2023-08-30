Unemployment in July stood at 2.5 per cent, at par with the previous month, and down by 0.4 percentage points from July last year, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

During July 2023, the number of unemployed persons was 7,610. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,005.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) decreased to 8.1 per cent, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 2.0 per cent, increasing by 0.1 percentage points from June 2023.