The number of people registering for work stood at a low of 954 last month, having decreased by 757 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.

The statistics office said unemployment decreased across all age groups for both men and women .

Men accounted for 72.3 per cent of total registrants.

Persons who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased when compared to the same month in 2021. A higher drop was recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one year.

Eurozone unemployment holds stable at historic low

Unemployment in the eurozone also remained at its lowest recorded level in June, 6.6 percent of the active population, the EU statistics agency announced Monday.

In May, the proportion of job hunters in the single currency bloc fell to its lowest level since April 1988, when Eurostat started recording it.

Remaining stable in June means that it has fallen from 7.9 percent in the same period last year, with an estimated 12.93 million out of work in the EU.

In the 27-nation European Union as a whole, including countries that have not adopted the euro, June unemployment was stable at 6.0 percent.

Youth unemployment, job seekers under 25, ticked up slightly between May and June, to 13.6 percent in both the eurozone and whole EU.