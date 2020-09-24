Unemployment in August increased by 2,000 compared to the same month in 2019 in what was likely one of the economic consequences of COVID-19.

The National Statistics Office said on Thursday that the number of persons registering for work stood at 3,672, an increase of 2,027 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

Unemployment increased across all age groups with the bulk of the unemployed only having become jobless a few weeks previously.

On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased when compared to the same month in 2019.