Unemployment rose by 19.9% in March when compared to the same month in 2019, as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns led to redundancies across the board.

When compared to the previous month, February, unemployment in March rose by an even steeper 28%.

The number of people registering for work in March stood at 2,125, the National Statistics Office said in a news release on Tuesday. One month earlier, 1,659 people were registered as unemployed. In March 2019, there were 1,772 people on the unemployment register.

Data provided by Jobsplus showed that registered unemployment levels increased across all age groups last month, the NSO said.

Short-term unemployed - those registering for work for less than 21 weeks - increased by 80.3% when compared to the same month last year.

On the other hand, those registering for work for more than 21 weeks decreased over the March 2019 levels. The largest drop was recorded among persons who had been unemployed for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 20 when compared to the previous year, reaching 239. Males accounted for 71.1% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males (20%) and females (39%) on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers.