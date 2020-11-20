The number of people registering for employment in October stood at 3,114, the National Statistics Office said on Friday, an increase of 1,448 when compared to the same month in 2019.

In October 2019 there were 1,666 people registered as unemployed, indicating an 87 per cent increase over a 12-month period which has seen the job market decimated by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quoting Jobsplus data, the NSO said figures indicate a year-on-year increase of 1,321 people registering under Part I of the register. This represents new job seekers who have left school, re-entrants into the labour market or individuals who have been made redundant by their former employers.

An additional 127 people are registering under Part II of the register. These are workers who have been dismissed from work due to disciplinary action, left work out of their own free will, refused work or training opportunities or were struck off the register after an inspection by Law Enforcement personnel.

Registered unemployment levels increased across all age groups, the NSO said.

Those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering between 21 and 52 weeks, increased when compared to October 2019 levels. The largest increase was recorded among persons who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks

On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year decreased when compared to the same month in 2019.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 42 when compared to the previous year, reaching 262. Males accounted for 69.5% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers.