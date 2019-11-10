The Unesco annual art camp was held in Għasri, where 21 artists, including a Maltese, nominated by their respective Unesco National Commissions, took part. The aim of the art camps is to bring people together to understand each other and work together.

The art camps are mainly held in Andorra but the Għasri camp is the third one to be held in Gozo.

Unesco National Commission chairman Ray Bondin welcomed Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana to the camp. She praised the great work done by the artists.

Dr Bondin said most of the paintings would be donated to local charities so as to raise funds for their needs.