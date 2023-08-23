UNESCO has granted its patronage to the Malta Art Biennale, which will be held for the first time in 2024.

UNESCO's patronage is considered a high form of recognition for this art festival, according to Heritage Malta, who said the event will be a focal cultural event next year.

Through contemporary art, maltabiennale.art will be investigating the Mediterranean, reflected in the theme for the biennale's first edition: Baħar Abjad Imsaġar taż-Żebbuġ (White Sea Olive Groves).

The biennale will take place across Malta and Gozo, mainly within Heritage Malta's historic sites, many of which have been declared by UNESCO as being World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, the capital, and Gozo's Ġgantija.

In her letter, UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay said that UNESCO's aims are perfectly reflected in maltabiennale.art's dialogue between Mediterranean art and cultures, and how this led the organisation to grant its patronage to the maltabiennale.art 2024.

She congratulated maltabiennale.art's president, Mario Cutajar, as well as Heritage Malta and wished them success.

The letter was delivered by Malta's ambassador to UNESCO, Joseph Vella Gauci.

maltabiennale.art 2024 will open its doors on March 11, and will welcome visitors until the end of May.

With just one week remaining for artists to submit their proposals for participation, over 500 applications from 80 states have already been received.

It is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta.

The biennale is also presented in cooperation with the arts, foreign affairs, and Gozo ministries as well as Visit Malta, Spazju Kreattiv, Malta Libraries, and the Valletta Cultural Agency.