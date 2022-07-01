This summer Dr Anthony Pace and Dr Karsten Xuereb will take listeners of Campus FM on an engaging tour of a variety of UNESCO World Heritage Sites set in the Mediterranean.

Neolithic sites in Malta, Gibraltar and Israel will lead to cradles of civilisation founded by the Phonecians in Lebanon, the Athenians in Greece and the Etruscans and Romans in Italy. These will be followed by holy sites in the Palestinian territories and Turkey while the role of religion in commercial exchange and conflict will connect the Iberian peninsula with the Balkans through North Africa and the Middle East.

The one-hour programme includes contemporary music from the region and starts on Tuesday, July 5 at 5pm with repeats on Fridays at 4pm and Saturdays at 11am. Podcasts are available here.