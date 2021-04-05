The Village Feast has been nominated for the Unesco world intangible heritage list by Malta. This was announced by Ray Bondin during a radio interview by Lelio Spiteri on Radju Lauretana.

The interview was about the importance of Malta’s traditions which for the past two years suffered a serious blow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bondin said Malta’s traditions were very similar to those of Spain and Sicily, but have a lot of pure local elements as well.

Bondin, who is the chairman of the Malta National Commission for Unesco, said the department of culture has submitted the nomination in time. This is the third nomination submitted by Malta after the Ftira, which was approved, and the Għana, which will be discussed in December.

