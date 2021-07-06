Dom Mintoff's two daughters have distanced themselves from a recently-released biography about the former prime minister, describing it as "profoundly unethical and immoral".

Anne McKenna and Yana Mintoff were reacting to Fr Mark Montebello's biography entitled 'The Tail that Wagged the Dog', excerpts of which were published by Times of Malta last Sunday.

"We dissociate ourselves from the book by Mark Montebello, which is riddled with inaccuracies, factual distortions, unsubstantiated allegations, hearsay and lies about Dom Mintoff," the two said in a statement.

Mintoff's two young daughters.

“This book contains material that does not reflect the truth and encroaches on the private lives of numerous people."

Ms McKenna and Ms Mintoff say that no members of the immediate family were consulted or given the opportunity to preview the publication. The one interview with a family member conducted by Montebello many years ago was with McKenna, who terminated it abruptly due to his "unduly forceful approach".

“We wish to make it clear that there are many inaccuracies contained within this attempted biography in perception, detail and conclusion."

The book lifted the lid on the late prime minister’s very private family life, and it does not always put the fiery leader in a good light. In one section, Mintoff is portrayed as an adulterer and stingy man who abused his wife.