Discover culinary excellence at Le Bistro, the newly crowned recipient of the coveted Silver Spoon award at the prestigious Wines and Restaurants Malta Ceremony awards. Tucked away in the five-star Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s, this chic dining destination offers foodies an unforgettable gastronomic journey, with a talented kitchen team, led by area executive chef Kevin Arpa and Nicky Vella, at the helm.

Step inside the suave interiors of Le Bistro, and you'll be transported to a world where creativity takes centre stage. The menu, crafted by chef Arpa and Vella, offers a tantalising blend of classical cuisine with contemporary twists and international flavours, all made with the freshest and finest ingredients, with a special focus on seasonal and locally sourced produce. From French-inspired dishes to a creative take on traditional Maltese favourites, such as kusksu soup and spaghetti rabbit, every dish is guaranteed to surprise and delight.

Every dish is guaranteed to surprise and delight.

Speaking of the concept behind the creation of Le Bistro, Chef Vella said: "At Le Bistro, we aim to take our diners on a culinary journey that is both unique and memorable. Our passionate kitchen team dares to experiment with flavours and textures, taking their time to perfect each dish. I believe our menu reflects our commitment to innovation and our promise to keep pushing the boundaries. We will never stop striving to bring new and exciting dishes to the table, making each dining experience at Le Bistro truly one-of-a-kind."

One of the many standout dishes at Le Bistro is the special chateaubriand of beef for two. Slow cooked to perfection, the beef is tender and juicy, beautifully paired with a sauté of garlic mushrooms and bearnaise sauce. Just ask the expert service team for the perfect wine vintage that will seamlessly enhance the intricate flavours and textures of this exquisite dish.

Le Bistro's commitment to offering diners an exceptional dining experience extends beyond the plate, with seasonal menus that highlight the best of each season's ingredients. As autumn rolls in, savour dishes made with wild mushrooms and roasted pumpkin, while in summer, the kitchen turns to the fruits of the sea to create stunning dishes that reflect the richness of the coastal surroundings, which lie just steps away from the restaurant's spacious outdoor terrace – the ideal spot for al fresco dining in the summer.

What’s more, Le Bistro’s commitment to offering diners a rewarding dining experience also extends to their pricing, which makes fine dining accessible to everyone. So, if you’re looking to treat yourself to a special meal that doesn’t break the bank, Le Bistro is the perfect choice.

Book your table today and get ready to indulge in mouth-watering cuisine at one of Malta's finest holiday resorts.