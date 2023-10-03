Alex Meret’s unfortunate own goal handed Real Madrid a 3-2 win at Napoli on Wednesday which moved the Spanish giants top in Champions League Group C.

Italian international goalkeeper Meret could do nothing to stop Federico Valverde’s powerful, deflected shot crashing out off the bar and back into the goal off his outstretched arm 12 minutes from the end of an entertaining clash in Naples.

That unlucky rebound maintained Madrid’s perfect start to the group stage and moved them three points clear of both the Italian champions and Braga, 3-2 winners over bottom side Union Berlin earlier on Tuesday.

Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham scored the away side’s other goals on former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti’s return to southern Italy, giving Madrid a half-time lead after Leo Ostigard headed the hosts into a 19th-minute lead.

