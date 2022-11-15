After a year of almost unflustered supremacy, Max Verstappen left Brazil in an irritable mood on Monday and with much to ponder as he flew to the Gulf with the prospect of another turbulent weekend at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion, embroiled in arguments with his Red Bull team and a collision with old foe Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, was given a five-second time penalty for driving into the seven-time champion.

Before he departed, the stewards also handed him two penalty points on his super licence to add to his irritations. He has only a modest seven in a 12-month period, but it did nothing to soothe him after Red Bull’s worst result since the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

