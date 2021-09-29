A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a hitherto unheard song called Radio Peace and expressing frustration at his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys sold for nearly €50,000 on Tuesday at an auction in Copenhagen.

The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5, 1970, when the former Beatle spent winter in a remote corner of Jutland in western Denmark with his wife Yoko Ono.

The buyer, who remains unknown, made a telephone bid for €49,760 for the cassette as well as accompanying Polaroid photographs of the schoolboys with Lennon and a copy of a school newspaper.

The buyer will not have the right to use the tape for profit.