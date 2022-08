A man who remains unidentified 21 hours after falling in a Birkirkara construction site, has suffered grievous injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said the man fell a height measuring around one and a half storeys.

The police were alerted to the accident on Triq l-Imrie─žel on Monday at 1.30pm.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.