The police are looking into an alleged argument in a Marsa private residence involving two men, one of whom was grievously injured.

In a statement, the police said that a 50-year-old from Ħamrun and an unidentified man turned up at the police station at 00.30am.

Both had injuries on their face and arms.

According to preliminary investigations, a knife and glass bottle were used in the brawl on Triq il-Marsa, in Marsa.

The Ħamrun man was seen to at a health centre, where he was certified to be suffering slight injuries, while the other man, who suffered grievous injuries, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.