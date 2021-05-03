Updated 8am
An unidentified man suffered grievous injuries after falling one storey in St Paul's Bay, the police said on Monday.
In a statement, the police said its officers were informed about the incident, on Triq il-Port Ruman, at 9.45pm on Sunday.
The man was given first aid on site, and was then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
In a separate incident, hours later, a Syrian man was injured after falling two storeys in a private residence in Birkirkara.
The police said the incident took place at 1.30am in Triq in-Naxxar.
He too suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Mater Dei.
Police investigations are ongoing.
