Updated 8am

An unidentified man suffered grievous injuries after falling one storey in St Paul's Bay, the police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police said its officers were informed about the incident, on Triq il-Port Ruman, at 9.45pm on Sunday.

The man was given first aid on site, and was then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

In a separate incident, hours later, a Syrian man was injured after falling two storeys in a private residence in Birkirkara.

The police said the incident took place at 1.30am in Triq in-Naxxar.

He too suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations are ongoing.