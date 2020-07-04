Certain historical events have assumed the added value of being emblematic. The North American revolution, culminating in the Declaration of Independence, was the first significant affirmation of the principle of self-determination by a whole people.

It might have been provoked by economic self-interest, but there is no doubt that it was inspired by high moral, philosophically expounded political principles, as witnessed by that document itself.

The 1776 Revolution did not just give the people of that country the right to govern themselves but also established the basic civilising principle that government is only legitimate when mandated by the consent of the governed. The Declaration, which created the United States of America, has remained an inspiration for all the peoples of the world ever since.

In this country, through the long years in which our fathers and forefathers were aspiring for our own country’s independence, they found a solid reference to the principle of self-determination.

The newly independent States established their Union on the basis of a Constitution built on the solid foundations of Human ‘Natural’ Rights, deemed to be largely self-evident. The ‘Human Rights’ and the ‘Political Rights’ enshrined in the Constitution have been the forerunners of all democratic constitutional developments since then.

Liberty of religious and political creed; liberty in the individual’s private life; equality of race, gender, class and property possession have been assured in the United States, not merely by force of the Declaration of Principles in the founding documents, but by social, political and, at times, military struggle.

Independence was won by force of arms in the Civil War. That affirmation of the principle of equality was bloody and has remained a difficult and daily task.

In the US, the framework of liberties and equalities, as well as their hard won, repeated affirmation, provided an area for personal opportunity and collective economic development, attracting men and women of courage and enterprise from the older countries of the world. Many of our citizens in the 1920s and 1930s emigrated towards America seeking new prospects.

Even when ‘hard times’ seemed to dampen all expectations, in Malta, as for many in Europe, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal revamped the beacon of hope. More so was World War II, which transformed their image from predominantly economic into one of liberation.

Freedom from Nazi-Fascist tyranny on the continent of Europe was mainly regained with the sacrifice of her soldiers, airmen and sailors. These islands served as the launch pad for the invasion of Sicily in their successful drive upward through the Italian peninsula. Many still remember with gratitude and admiration their presence.

The war was over, and our esteem increased yet again through the Marshall Plan which helped both allies and foes in the post-war reconstruction of devastated Europe.

The US has provided an example of a successful experiment in democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law - Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici

In the post-war years, with the growing confrontation between the Western Allies and the Eastern former comrades in arms now being seen as a ‘Communist’ menace, the United States were seen in Malta as the superpower which would guarantee that ‘democratic liberties’ would not ‘perish from the surface of the globe’.

These relations have, thanks to the first diplomatic exchange of April 6, 1783 between Benjamin Franklin and Grand Master Emanuel de Rohan remained uninterrupted for the past 237 years.

Following our Independence, relations between our countries were strengthened. One recalls the visit by Prime Minister Giorgio Borg Olivier to Washington where he was welcomed by President John F Kennedy, who had won the admiration of Maltese public opinion.

After 1971, the Labour government, led by Dom Mintoff, though very critical of US foreign policy, was always wise enough to recognise the importance of maintaining diplomatic ties with Washington. Mintoff was more than aware of the strong friendly attitude built between both nations throughout the years.

In the following decades, during the years of Eddie Fenech Adami governments, this rapport remained strong, close and understanding – a matter no Labour government has so far changed.

We hold that this policy of friendship and trust is in the interest of this country, as we are also convinced that, through its history, the United States has provided an example of a substantially successful experiment in democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

Today, on this July 4, we hail the people of that country, expressing our admiration for the culture of freedom that they have engendered, and for their record as the bulwark of that culture. We wish them well in their pursuit of happiness.

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici is PN spokesperson on foreign and European affairs.