Union Berlin said Wednesday they have banned one of their supporters for anti-Semitic abuse aimed at visiting fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa during a match in Berlin.
“There is no tolerance whatsoever for discrimination at Union Berlin,” club president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.
“We have therefore taken all measures available to us to remove this person from our ranks.”
