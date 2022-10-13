Union Berlin on Wednesday said a stadium visit from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was a “private meeting”, pushing back against fan and media criticism that they had hosted the hardline leader.

Orban visited Union’s Stadion An der Alte Foersterei on Tuesday, meeting with Hungarian midfielder Andras Schafer.

Orban shared pictures of the meeting, some of which showed him being presented with a Union shirt, widely on social media on Tuesday evening.

