Union Berlin moved to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a determined 1-0 win at Cologne.
With fans chanting “front runners” in the background, Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel told DAZN after the game “we are on a roll”.
“We are doing well. That’s why we are where we are.”
Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart said his side had been thoroughly outplayed and “had no answers”.
“It’s a deserved victory. You have to acknowledge that quite clearly.
“I haven’t seen a team play as well here as Union did for a long time.
“You’ve got to recognise that the plan we had did not work at all.”
Read the full match report here...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us