Union Berlin moved to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a determined 1-0 win at Cologne.

With fans chanting “front runners” in the background, Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel told DAZN after the game “we are on a roll”.

“We are doing well. That’s why we are where we are.”

Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart said his side had been thoroughly outplayed and “had no answers”.

“It’s a deserved victory. You have to acknowledge that quite clearly.

“I haven’t seen a team play as well here as Union did for a long time.

“You’ve got to recognise that the plan we had did not work at all.”

