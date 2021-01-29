A nurses’ union has claimed that migrants are purposely self-harming to get themselves transferred out of detention centres, without providing any evidence to back that claim.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that it was instructing its members to refuse admission to any such people who were "abusing from the system". It did not explain on what basis nurses were to make that determination.

In a statement which repeatedly described asylum seekers as “illegal immigrants”, the MUMN alleged that people were “purposely causing ‘self-harm’ for just the intention of being transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital.”

Right to asylum is guaranteed under international law and applying for asylum upon entry into a country is not illegal.

The MUMN said these patients had “no medical oral treatment [sic]” and were “just on the wards cause havoc and harassment [sic] to the other patients and staff working in the Admission Ward”.

The union said problems were compounded by the fact that migrants were unattended while at Mount Carmel, with detention officers stationed outside wards. A shortage of nurses at the mental health hospital meant it was “impossible to control such patients,” the union said.

MUMN said that it could not understand why “illegal immigrants” were being admitted to Mount Carmel given that a purposely built unit had been set up at “the dentation [sic] centre” to cater for such patients.

It said that given the strain workers at Mount Carmel were under, with a lack of adequate infrastructure and available beds, it was instructing union members to refuse admission to “illegal immigrants that are abusing from the system”.

The union also urged the mental health commissioner to look into the matter and report abuse to the health and home affairs ministries.