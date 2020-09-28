State schools have been caught completely unprepared for the start of the scholastic year amid reports of overcrowded staff rooms, lack of cleanliness, and a state of chaos, the Union of Professional Educators said on Monday.

On the other hand, the Education Ministry insisted that the health and safety watchdog verified that all of the 107 government schools have the required COVID-19 health protocols in place, on the strength of risk assessments.

Alhough the reopening of government and Church schools was postponed by a week, teachers still reported to work on Monday as planned. Under the new plan students will return in a staggered manner between October 7 and 14.

Meanwhile, a small number of private schools stuck to their plans to reopen as planned, and on Monday, some students returned to class for the first time since COVID-19 forced their closure in March.

In a statement, the UPE lashed out at the education authorities claiming that promised COVID-19 measures in state schools aimed to safeguard its members were not in place.

“In one particular case, a room, that is supposed to host a maximum of six adults with social distancing in mind, has been reported to be hosting 30 educators,” the union said.

A room which was previously used by a peripatetic teacher in a State school (Photo: UPE)

UPE executive head Graham Sansone told Times of Malta that within hours of the reopening they were inundated with complaints including from the Mosta primary, Mrieħel secondary school and the Naxxar middle school. He said no reports were received from Church schools.

Crowded staff rooms, missing Perspex, no place for LSEs

Apart from crammed staff rooms, the union is complaining that in some cases the promised measures to safeguard learning support educators such as Perspex screens had not been installed. In some cases, LSEs were even omitted from the new seating arrangement for classrooms.

“We have also encountered situations whereby makeshift classes were set up in large halls with no physical barriers, meaning there will be continuous disruptions as there is no soundproofing,” Sansone said.

Photos sent by the UPE show staff rooms and classes used by peripatetic teachers converted to what seem to be makeshift storage areas.

Concern was also raised over why the wash hand basin in some classes could no longer be used, at a time when hygiene measures were being stepped up.

The union also complained about last-minute timetable changes, and the decision that will see educators who are on standby in case teachers report sick, could be asked to report to different schools within days.

Such practice completely flouts the bubble concept and exposes educators to high risks, the union said.

The UPE said it was monitoring the situation and called on the education minister to address these shortcomings as soon as possible.

The education minister visiting the Valletta Primary School on Monday (Photo: DOI)

Over 50 measures to mitigate risks - Education Ministry

In a statement, the education ministry noted that over 50 measures had been taken to mitigate COVID-19 risks and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority had certified all schools as up to standard.

On Monday, Education Minister Owen Bonnici visited the Valletta primary school where he was briefed on the measures taken across the board.

These range from screening all students to check if they are running a temperature, the use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and use of masks and visors.