Children who have disabilities face "regression" because of union action halting therapy, he Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD)has said.

Worried parents have contacted the commission, complaining that therapy services for their children have been stopped following directives by UĦM-Voice of the Workers.

It is in connection with a row over an expired collective agreement.

“While the commission understands the workers’ need to fight for their rights, it cannot fail to call out the poor timing of these directives, following months of halted therapy due to the current health situation,” Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability Oliver Scicluna said.

“Just as therapy services were about to resume after months of inactivity, the union directives have once again put a stop to these essential services, to the detriment of children with disability."

The directives apply to audiologists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, radiographers and podiatrists. Physiotherapists at the Child Development Assessment Unit are still providing a service.

The directives instruct the therapists to only provide emergency services. The union complained the collective agreement expired in December 2017 and the industrial dispute was registered in January, but it was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

“These children and their families have already endured months of strain due to the current health situation. Putting a stop to their therapy services just as they were about to resume creates the possibility for regression and, at the very least, the loss of progress made painstakingly over months and years,” Scicluna said.

He said some parents were faced with added financial strain because they were paying privately for services.